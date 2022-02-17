ARISTA Biotech Plans Hong Kong Cleanroom Production Plant for COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits; Donates 15,000 Packs to Groups in Need

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – ARISTA Biotech Pte Ltd (“ARISTA”) today announces it plans to set up a production facility with cleanroom environment in Hong Kong for the manufacturing of COVID-19 antigen rapid testing kits to help meet rapidly-increasing local demand.



The company is also working with the Hong Kong government to donate at least 15,000 of its rapid testing kit to facilities including elderly homes, schools, and hospitals, and other public institutions. Since its founding in 2020, ARISTA and its partners have received approval and sold over 100 million testing kits in countries and regions including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Italy, Hong Kong, Singapore and many other European and Southeast Asian countries.





The new production facility, which will employ about 100 staff, is expected to be in operation by the third quarter and will produce as many as 2 million packs a month. ARISTA Biotech currently manufactures the testing kits from its home market Singapore and other locations. Over the past month the company has sold more than 500,000 kits in Hong Kong and it expects sales in the city to reach 10 million kits for the full year of 2022.

“Hong Kong is now entering a critical phase in its fight against the pandemic, and we want to do our part to help,” said Eric Tang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong at ARISTA. “The donation program will provide immediate relief to those groups that are most in need. In the longer term, by setting production facility locally, we are giving ourselves more flexibility and agility to adjust production according to public needs, while minimizing logistical issues.”

About the ARISTA Rapid Test Kit:

The ARISTA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is confirmed to be able to detect over 400+ variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Delta Plus, Lambda, and Omicron with similar sensitivities. The kit is available at most major pharmacies, supermarkets and other retail locations in Hong Kong.





About ARISTA Biotech Pte. Ltd



Founded in 2020 by two pharmaceutical industry veterans, ARISTA Biotech develops and manufactures COVID-19 antigen test kits, along with other innovative diagnostic technologies, products, and “big data” analytics for novel disease management. With offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, the company has sold more than 100 million COVID antigen test kits globally since late 2020. The kit is now approved and sold in over 10 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and other European and southeast Asian countries.

For more information, please visit https://aristabio.com/





#ARISTA