ChainUP launches NFT trading platform solution -MetaBazaar

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – Recently, ChainUP, the world’s leading blockchain technology service provider, launched the NFT trading platform solution -MetaBazaar software package. The system aims to provide NFT technical infrastructure services for people who love NFT, build a one-stop NFT (non fungible token) trading platform, quickly reduce the industry entry threshold and improve the industry efficiency. MetaBazaar provides transactions of collectibles, artworks, valuables, assets and securities supported by NFT concept and blockchain technology.

MetaBazaar platform is developed based on alliance chain and public chain, adopting ERC 721, ERC 1155 and 3rd party smart contract standards. ERC 721 can track the ownership of assets, ensure the security of ownership, the convenience of ownership transfer, the immutability and transparency of ownership history, and promote the tracking, transaction and management of real assets. Powering the platform with cross-chain compatibility of ERC-1155 makes its assets are compatible with other ecosystems, able to operate across multiple contracts, thus improving the performance and accelerating the transaction speed with lower gas charges. It supports ChainUP customized wallet systems, Metamask and other 3rd party wallet, among which ChainUP wallet solutions support nearly 200 main chain currencies, games/tools, shopping malls/payments, and there are professional acceptors to ensure the safety of funds and meet international financial standards, so as to realize safe and reliable transactions.

In terms of security, MetaBazaar optimizes and develops risk control and security functions that are more in line with NFT trading platform based on ChainUP risk control security system, making MetaBazaar system more secure. It provides multi-layer security, decentralized storage and multi-signature, which can prevent unauthorized access, malicious acts, fraud and data leakage, and realize the maximum security of the platform.

In terms of deployment mode, MetaBazaar is committed to building a complete decentralized encryption platform and it supports remote deployment to realize, It aims to become a top-level NFT mall system integrating nft trading by multi-tokens, liquidity support and other customizations. In the future, ChainUP will also launch a cloud SaaS NFT trading system, which is more convenient configuration and lower in operating cost, It will become a top-level trading system integrating coin-to-coin trading and Leveraged trading. From simple smart contracts to major decentralized trading platforms, MetaBazaar can provide one-stop technical support for customers who need NFT solutions in different industries and scenarios.

ChainUP was established in 2017, and it has been developed for nearly five years. From digital currency trading system, wallet system to NFT trading system, ChainUP relies on the deep professional knowledge of the development team in blockchain, financial technology, NFT,etc., and the trust and dependence of global customers on ChainUP technology, and every track chosen by ChainUP can develop steadily and in the long run.

2021 is a landmark year for NFT. After a great breakthrough, NFT usage scenarios are growing. ChainUP also devoted himself to the research and development of NFT trading system this year. NFT will become mainstream in 2022. ChainUP also launched the NFT trading system that has been successfully developed in early 2022 to meet the needs of more NFT fans and promote the vigorous development of NFT.





