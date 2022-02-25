CEIBS in top tier of FT MBA ranking for sixth straight year
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2022 – CEIBS has once again placed in the top tier of schools in the world in the Financial Times‘ annual ranking of MBA programmes released today. The school secured the #16 spot in the latest ranking, making it the only non-US/non-European school to appear in the FT‘s top tier in 2022. It also marks the sixth consecutive year CEIBS has finished both in the top tier and as the top school in Asia.