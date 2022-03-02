Community-Driven neo-Bank INFT Group Acquires MyCash, to Provide End-to-End Financial Services to SMEs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 – IN Financial Technology (INFT) , a community-driven neo-Bank, headquartered in Singapore, has fully acquired MyCash, a Singapore-based international money transfer company focused on migrant workers. The value of the acquisition was for an undisclosed amount.INFT is a one-stop, end-to-end (employer to employee) Fintech platform that empowers micro and small businesses in Asia to transform their business banking processes from traditional to digital, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This one-stop banking solution includes an Online Business account, Virtual Debit Card, Spend Management Tools and Business Cash Line.INFT group started its operation in Singapore last year and has now established its operations in Malaysia and Indonesia. They have already secured a lending license in Malaysia and an eWallet license in Indonesia. The group plans to extend its network to seven countries that cover significant markets in Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.INFT is mulling an initial public offering in Singapore as soon as 2025. The potential listing could bump the firm’s valuation between US$500 million and US$1 billion.” said Eldwin Wong, CEO, and Founder of INFT Group.INFT can take advantage of MyCash’s consumer remittance business while MyCash will have the capacity to expand geographically in other Asian markets, including Malaysia & Indonesia.Eldwin said the company had planned to further maximize its potential by developing an ecosystem to assist the community by providing end-to-end financial solutions. INFT’s focus will be empowering employer efficiency, and MyCash has a seamless solution for its employees.Together, we will be serving both employers and employees equally. INFT is currently offering unique services like our PayDay Advance program that allows for the tracking of salary advance payments to employees inSingapore. Now, users can start signing up for an account via www.inft.co MyCash Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mehedi Hasan, said the acquisition amplified the value of its offerings to its shareholders and stakeholders with the strategically-planned growth trajectory to strengthen its position further.,” he said.The leadership of MyCash will continue to work with the INFT group after the acquisition. Mehedi retains his position as MyCash’s CEO while helping the INFT group to expand in the emerging market. Already in the works are initiatives of setting up an SME Buy Now Pay Later business in Bangladesh. Kenneth Goh will join the group as Head of Payments and help the company grow its payment business.

About INFT

INFT is a group of companies which started out in 2021 in Singapore. The group came together with one goal and that is to solve the most prevalent problems faced by businesses every day. INFT creates an ecosystem for SMEs by smoothing out the creases of their everyday processes. Digitizing workflow improves efficiency and saves costs for SMEs. The One-Stop-Solution Provider INFT solutions are secure, fast, and affordable, helping SMEs stay not just relevant but also self-sustainable.



