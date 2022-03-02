Kyberlife, An E-Commerce Marketplace Start-up For Medical Supplies Raises Approximately One Million Singapore Dollars To Date

Management Team, Kyberlife Pte. Ltd. Front row, from left: Ms. Felicia Lee, Finance Lead; Dr. Sven Henrichwark (PHD), CBDO / Advisor, Global Seller Lead;

Mr. Ryan James Lim, Co-Founder & CEO; Mr. Michael Tillmann, Co-Founder & Chairman; Mr. Leonard Yeo, Operations Second row, from left: Ms. Gladys Aw, Marketplace & Product Lead; Assistant Professor, Dr. Ching Jianhong (PHD), Chief Science Officer;

Ms. Olivia Choo, Marketing Lead; Ms. Aletheia Ng, Commercial Lead

(Not present in photo) Mr. Wesley Lim, Co-Founder, China Channel Lead

Photo credit: Cheryl Faith Ho

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 –Kyberlife, a Singapore-based e-commerce marketplace start-up for the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries, has closed an oversubscribed Pre-Series A funding round. Together with its seed funds garnered in August last year, the company raised around one million Singapore dollars.Kyberlife is funded and backed by industry leaders and seasoned executive management investors of multi-national companies. The Pre-Series A round was led by PE Global, the venture arm of PANSAR Group, and industry leaders such as James Simkins who is CEO of GETZ Healthcare, Dr. Michael Gorriz who served as Global Group Chief Information Officer of Standard Chartered Bank and Dr. Soenke Weissenborn, Group Operations Director for IDS Immunodiagnostics Systems. Several existing investors including Rapzo Capital and Amatar Investment also pumped in fresh funds again.Kyberlife facilitates the buying and selling between principals in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries with their B2B consumers of scientists/researchers, institutions, academia, businesses, laboratories and hospitals. “With Kyberlife we are solving an imminent and overlooked problem within these traditional industries where consumers experience a labourious process of searching for products while principals have little control of their products on third-party platforms. It is our mission to achieve an efficient and active network for the community by being the one-stop shop for both parties to communicate and transact with each other. Consumers will experience a higher transparency across products for easy sourcing while the principals will retain full control over their products,” says its Co-Founder and CEO, Mr. Ryan James Lim.Kyberlife has secured partnerships with reputable multi-national companies such as Eppendorf, Merck, Roche and Tipbio Systems. “We are thankful for the support of our investors who share our vision for a connected global medical supply industry. We will be investing the fresh funds to develop user traction and growth in Singapore, and for regional marketing,” he says.To explain the relevance of the e-commerce platform for the industry, Mr. Lim shared that there are many Life Sciences principals in Europe and the United States of America who do not intend to enter Asia and South-East Asia due to high set-up cost (which are exacerbated by Covid-19 travel related restrictions). With Kyberlife, they now have the option to reach out to their consumers conveniently and without any risk – to new market segments, via its open marketplace.Kyberlife is led by a young and tech-savvy management team, and backed by senior and veteran entrepreneurs with vast experience and international connections.Kyberlife was founded and incorporated in Singapore by three founding partners: Mr. Ryan James Lim (CEO), Mr. Michael Tillmann (Chairman) and Mr. Wesley Lim (China Channel Lead), bringing with them diverse expertise in business and tech, and across several industries. Prior to Kyberlife, Ryan Lim and Wesley Lim started an e-commerce marketplace for B2C users in the cosmetics industry. Its technology was then absorbed into Kyberlife for the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries.Its Chairman, Mr. Michael Tillmann, has over 25 years of experience in senior executive and supervisory board positions for multinational companies in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry. He held the position of President and CEO for Roche Diagnostics in North America and before that, in Asia Pacific and Europe. Michael also founded a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) company, Vela Diagnostics. It was there where he met and formed a mentor-mentee relationship with Ryan Lim, who had worked as an intern at his company. Their mentor-mentee relationship has come full circle as co-founders of Kyberlife.

Kyberlife Pte. Ltd.

Kyberlife Pte. Ltd. is headquarted in Singapore, at 48 Mactaggart Road, #04-02, Mae Building, Singapore 368088.



For more information on Kyberlife, please visit: https://www.kyberlife.com/sg

