Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 Opens for Nominations

Advocate Forward-Moving Technologies and Advanced Management Applications to Attain the Professional Industry Standard

Award Categories:

Residential Category

Non-Residential Category

Refurbishment / Renovation Category

Large-Scale Residential Property Management

Shopping Centre Management

Large-Scale Residential Property Management

Medium-Scale Residential Property Management

Office Building Management (Small- & Medium-Scale Office Building)

Medium-Scale Residential Property Management

Small-Scale Residential Property Management

Office Building Management (Large-Office Building)

Commercial Property Management

Subsidised Housing Property Management

Industrial & Car Park Building Management





Institutional Facility Management





Judging Panel (Sequence of Jurors is arranged in the alphabetical order of members’ English surnames):

Head Juror

Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority

Jurors

Prof Albert P.C. CHAN



Dean of Students



Associate Director of the Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development



Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety



Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management



The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP



Chairman, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee

Ms Peggy CHAN



Head of Facility Services, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah



President, Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

Prof HE, Shenjing



Head of Department



Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong

Sr Prof HO Chi Wing, Daniel



Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, THEi

Mr HO Siu Kin Francis



Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles



Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division,

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Dr KWONG Tsz Man



Head of College of Humanities and Law, HKU SPACE

Mr LEUNG Kin Man, Stephen



Deputy Director, Housing Department, HKSAR

Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP



Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR

Mr POON Yuen Fong, Sanford



Vice President



The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited

Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward



Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Sr WONG Kwok Leung, Paul



Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Sr Gary YEUNG Man Kai



President, Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management

Prof YIP Ngai Ming



Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong



Schedule:

Nomination Period:

8 March 2022 – 6 June 2022, 12nn

Site Visits:

30 – 31 July 2022

Finalists Presentation to Judging Panel cum Conference:

27 – 28 August 2022

Award Presentation Ceremony:

2 November 2022



Photo captions

001 – QPFMA2022

002 – Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah, President of Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

003 – Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles, Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

004 – Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman

005 – Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Head Juror

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 March 2022 – Co-organised by The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies (HKAPMC), The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS PFMD), Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 is now officially open for nominations. With the theme, the award recognises outstanding achievements and excellence in upholding quality and professional standards by applying forward-moving technologies and advanced management applications in the property and facility management industry.The QPFMA is a biennial award which aspires to honour and recognise outstanding developments and professionals in the property and facility management industry in Hong Kong. An Online Award Briefing Session was held with more than 220 attendees on 8 March 2022. During the session, the QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee introduced the overview of the event, and provided detailed explanations of the judging panels, selection criteria and award categories.As in previous year, there will be three awards categories, with them being residential, non-residential and the newly added award category, titled. Since there are more than 10,000 buildings in Hong Kong that are over 50-year-old and have not undergone any renovation, QPFMA would like to seize this opportunity to advocate the outstanding old building renovation projects, as a mean to resolve the aging buildings problems in Hong Kong. The Refurbishment / Renovation category has been divided into three awards: Large- & Medium-Scale Residential Property and Office Building, this category is now open for local residential and office properties to showcase their renewal strategies in property and facility management.“The award recognises high-quality and professional property and facility management, and to strengthen a better industry through mutual enrichment in the meantime. A new Refurbishment / Renovation award category is established this year with the intention to encourage more urban renovation projects. With the application of smart technologies and advanced management system, I am confident that we will be able to address the housing shortage problem in Hong Kong.” said“The implementation of the property management licensing system is the key to uphold the professional development in the property and facility management industry with the highest quality standard. We believe that by applauding the phenomenal property management projects through the awards will not only help to promote the industry development, but to raise the public awareness of the importance of property management services in our society.” saidThis year, we are honoured to invite an esteemed judging panel of industry leaders and diversity advocates to undertake the judging role:For further information, please visit our website at www.qpfma.com

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies