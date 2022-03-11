Babel Finance : 2021–2022 Crypto Asset Market Predictions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 December 2020 – The global pandemic has now reportedly claimed almost 1.5 million lives and many countries are leveraging partnerships to fight second, third and even fourth wave of infection. In Indonesia, concerted efforts are afoot to increase testing as infection numbers continue to rise.

Donation handover ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore. From left to right: Dr Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, Mr Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation, H.E. Suryo Pratomo, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Anderson Tanoto, member of the Board of Trustees,Tanoto Foundation.





Donation handover ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore

Dr Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, Mr Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation, H.E. Suryo Pratomo, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Anderson Tanoto, member of the Board of Trustees,Tanoto Foundation.

To help boost COVID-19 testing capacity and access in Indonesia, Tanoto Foundation and Temasek Foundation have jointly made a donation of one MGI RNA extraction machine (MGISP-960), one PCR testing machine (Thermofisher QS5) and 10,000 test kits to Indonesia-based social enterprise GSI Lab (Genomik Solidaritas Indonesia Laboratorium).

The donation package will support an additional 600 tests per day on top of the 5,000 tests GSI Lab is currently able to process.

Professionally supervised and certified by national and international bodies, GSI Lab supports the testing needs of 100 government-affiliated and private hospitals, clinics, small laboratories around the Greater Jakarta Area, including Puskesmas Cilandak, Puskesmas Jagakarsa, Puskesmas Pasar Minggu, and Health Authority (Dinas Kesehatan) of Jakarta.

This is the first collaboration effort between Temasek Foundation and Tanoto Foundation even as both organisations have provided COVD-19 aid to various countries since the pandemic broke.

Representatives from both foundations met Indonesia’s new Ambassador to Singapore H.E. Suryo Pratomo in a symbolic hand-over ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy this morning.

H.E. Suryo Pratomo said, “We are touched by the solidarity displayed in the first ever collaboration between Temasek Foundation and Tanoto Foundation to help Indonesia raise our testing capacity. GSI Lab’s good work reminds us that everyone has a meaningful role to play in helping the community prevail. This collaboration is a good demonstration of how borderless efforts can be mobilised against a virus that does not discriminate, and we hope this can inspire renewed resolve in fighting the virus.”

Dr J. Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, said: “Tanoto Foundation has its roots in Indonesia but over the past two decades, we have also established a presence in Singapore and China. We are glad to be able to partner Temasek Foundation in Singapore to collectively assist in providing reliable testing which is crucial to any country’s recovery and reopening. This donation marks another resolute step in our collaborative work to support the Government of Indonesia in combating COVID-19. It is a long battle, but we and our partners have every hope in our hearts that we will together prevail against this pandemic and emerge stronger.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, Temasek Foundation has worked closely with many medical institutions, public and corporate organisations, and local communities in Indonesia in the areas of diagnosis, treatment, protection and prevention of further infection. Together with Tanoto Foundation and GSI Lab, we are able to extend our support by increasing diagnostic and testing capacity. The fight against the pandemic is a protracted one and all of us must work together to keep our communities safe,” said Mr Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation International.

Dr Nino Susanto, CEO of GSI Lab, said: “The donation helps us expand our lab capacity by 10 percent, allowing us to provide more PCR testing for the Indonesian people. This collaborative effort is deeply rooted in our values, which we call gotong-royong. It is such an honor and privilege for us to do this.”

About The Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation programmes stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative power of education to realise people’s full potential and improve lives. Tanoto Foundation focuses on making an impact in three areas: improving learning environments; future leaders development; as well as medical research and sciences. Visit https://www.tanotofoundation.org/ for more information.

About Genomik Solidaritas Indonesia





GSI Lab is a social enterprise established to help Indonesia overcome COVID-19 through rapid and accurate testing. GSI Lab re-invests profits to further amplify our vision and mission. GSI Lab offers corporates and individuals the opportunity to contribute to our program #SwabAndSaveIndonesia which provides free PCR tests for people in need, and to support the Government’s surveillance programs. Visit www.gsilab.id for more information.





About Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation supports programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond. We aim to strengthen social resilience, foster international exchange and enhance regional capabilities, advance science and protect the planet for a sustainable world. For more information, visit www.temasekfoundation.org.sg.