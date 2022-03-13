World Bank Task Team leader Francois Onimus along with irrigation officers of Sindh, Punjab planted trees at Ballooki and Trimmu Barrages

LAHORE (by Rehan Ali Khan Khushik): The Task team leader, World Bank Mr Francois Onimus along with officers of irrigation of Sindh and Punjab provinces planted a various variety of trees at Ballooki and Trimmu barrages in Punjab province.

World Bank’s mission was on a visit of barrages of Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Task Team leader Mr. Francois Onimus during the visit of Ballooki barrage, planted trees along with irrigation officers of Punjab and Sindh.

World Bank irrigation expert Dr. Charles M Burt, Project Director Sindh Barrages Improvement Project Chief Engineer Ghulam Mohi ud Din Mughal also planted trees.

World Bank mission also visited at Trimmu barrage, Task Team leader Mr. Francois Onimus also planted the tree at the embankment of the barrage. The delegation of Engineers of Sindh Irrigation department led by the chief engineer, project director Sindh Barrages Improvement Barrage Ghulam Mohi ud Din Mughal, deputy project director Sajid Ali Bhutto, Technical officer Engineer Imran Aziz Tunio, deputy director environment Sindh barrages Improvement project of Guddu and Sukkur barrages Dr. Ali Asgar Mahesar (Ph.D. hydraulics irrigation) were present and visited barrage.

The main focus of delegations was to know, how flow rate was measured at off taking canals and barrages in Sindh and Punjab provinces. Irrigation officials of Punjab province led by Mr. Ijaz ul Hassan Kashif Head PMO Barrages Punjab, Amir Khan Chief Spru, Habibullah Bodla Chief Lahore, Raza Abbasi Head PMO canals and its team accompanied the World Bank mission and Sindh Irrigation officers.

