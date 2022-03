Premium Tutors Offer Hybrid Tuition Services Amidst COVID-19

both new or existing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 March 2022 – Premium Tutors is offering flexible hybrid tuition services –allowingstudents to opt for either face-to-faceonline lessonswith theirtutor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.As a home tuition agency in Singapore , Premium Tutors offers-to-one private home tuition for primary, secondary, JC and even tertiary students. The company has extended their services to online lessons via video conference calls. This is especially helpful amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent update of restrictions, as lesson arrangements can be swapped out anytime. The trend of online tuition in Singapore allows for an increased flexibility for students to enhance their learning journey whilst juggling other commitments.Premium Tutorsthe same personalisededucation for both their online and offline lessons.to provide well-rounded education and enrichment servicesesides academic tuition lessons, Premium Tutors hopes to develop students holistically by offering lessons in art, music, sports, coding and even conversational languages.he companyquick turnaround time of 12 hoursstudents can be matched with a qualified tutor within a short notice. They also offer the option to replace the tutor at no additional cost, should their teaching styles not be suitable for the student.Withover 300 satisfied clients, Premium Tutors is an establishedhome tuition agency founded by a dedicated team of educators.Founded in 2016, the company now has a comprehensive pool of over 10,000 qualified and experienced private tutors who can provide tuition services for all levels and subjects. Premium Tutors strives to provide students a holistic educational experience through flexible hybrid tuition services even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.For more information, please visit https://www.premiumtutors.sg/ #PremiumTutors

