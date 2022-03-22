PFA unearths unit producing fake beverages, confiscates unwholesome food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its grand operation against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration free before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, the authority conducted a raid on a beverages manufacturing unit and seized thousands of litre unwholesome food besides machinery while taking action against the unit in Tajpura Lahore.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that a team caught them red-handed producing fake beverages (juices, squash and carbonated drinks) of popular brands with artificial flavours and prohibited chemicals. He further said that adulterators were also using fake labelling of different brands to hoodwinked people and authority. The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, an abundance of insects and poor storage system.

He said the raiding team confiscated 1,550 empty bottles, 900 litre additive solution, 125 litre glucose syrup, prohibited chemicals, fake labelling and machinery during the raid. Nissoana said that PFA had kicked off a grand operation in Punjab before Ramadan, upon the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. In this connection, food authority has increased the number of inspection teams to curb the menace of adulteration. People may inform PFA about adulteration mafia and food-related issues on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, he added.

