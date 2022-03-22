SUP condemns posting of NAB wanted Dr. Asim 3rd time as HEC Sindh Chairman

HYDERABAD: Sindh United Party’s senior vice president Roshan Buriro, Dr. Niaz Kalani of Jeay Sindh, Ahuja, and others have alleged Dr. Asim who was the frontman of ex-President of Pakistan Asif Zardari who was facing NAB cases of corruption committed during his posting as chairman Sindh Higher education commission and had run away from the country. He has been appointed third time as chairman Sindh HEC which was against the HEC Act Law, and constitution of the country.

They also alleged that miracles of being married to Dr. Asim, his wife Dr. Samreen after earning Ph.D. degree from Mehran University in December 2014 without attending examination is holding as many as vice-chancellor post at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women university Sukkur, an additional charge of VC Aror university Sukkur, member US mission Pakistan, executive director Sindh HEC, members of Sindh HEC, member chartered inspection and evaluation govt. of Sindh, nominated member syndicate of MUET, nominate member BOG of IBA Karachi, nominate member syndicate Shah Latif University, nominated member syndicate SSUET, nominated member syndicate SAUT, and nominate member syndicate Jinnah university for women. This means getting salaries from 12 educational institutions of Sindh out of 29 institutions.

Roshan Burero told the media that he had filed a Petition against Dr. Asim in Sindh High Court which has issued a stay order but the Sindh government was ignoring HC order. Dr. Asim has also posted his wife as executive director Sindh HEC. They made appeals to all universities, colleges, professional organizations, civil societies, and others to raise voices against mass-scale injustice by the PPP Sindh government. They also made an appeal to Chief Justice Pakistan and chief justice Sindh to take action against Dr. Asim and his wife and order their removal from posts of HEC.

