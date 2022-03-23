ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 is Now Open for Application with the Support of HSIL and HKQAA to Bolster Momentum of ESG Development Across Local and Global Corporations

1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1a) The ESG Leader



· Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility



· Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility



· Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance

2. Special ESG Awards – Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year 2a) Listed Company



2b) Large Enterprise



2c) SME *



2d) NGO /NPO *



(*Required to join finalists’ presentation to jury panel)

3. ESG Product and Service Awards 3a) Outstanding ESG Fund



3b) Outstanding ESG ETF



3c) Outstanding ESG MPF

4. Criteria set by Fund Managers-Outstanding ESG Company 4a) Listed Company

5. Honorary Award (By invitation only) 4a) Company /Organisation



4b) Individual



Mr Vincent Pang

Managing Director, AVISTA Group

Jury Panel Members

Dr Au King Lun

Executive Director, Financial Services Development Council

Prof Karen Q Cheung

Executive President & Secretary-General, UNESCO Hong Kong Association



Director of Hong Kong Institute of Education for Sustainable Development

Mr Younghai Du

General Manager, Green Living & Innovation Division, Hong Kong Productivity Council

Mr Roy Fung

Chief Executive Officer, Hexon Green Capital Limited

Ms Ashley P W Khoo

Director, CFA Society Hong Kong

Mr Thomas Lee

Founder and Chairman, TLP CPA Limited

Prof Charles W W Ng

Dean of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Fok Ying Tung Graduate School

Mr Mike Wong

Chief Executive Officer, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

Ms Jessie Yu

Chief Executive, Hong Kong Single Parents Association

Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung

Founder & Chair, Golden Age Foundation



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 March 2022 – The(Awards) opens its applications for enterprises of all sizes and non-profits to showcase their leadership in sustainable development for their company, employees, the environment, and society at large. Showing their continued support for this year’s Awards are Major Sponsor, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) and ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organisation, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). The online application period is open until 7 May 2022.The Awards’ saw successful inaugural event last year, with 35 winning companies across multiple sectors from asset managers, developers, consumer goods, and charities. Thus, this year the organiser, the(IESGB), opens the award with the themeto leverage this momentum wherein Hong Kong companies have made notable strides in their progression towards a more sustainable future.Established in 2020, the IESGB is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation aiming to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, to facilitate ESG education, and to nurture balance across commercial & non-commercial organisations.“It is our hope that the ESG Achievement Awards serve as a platform for innovative ESG solutions for companies and societies at large to take inspiration from when developing their own ESG action plans” says IESGB Co-founder, Mr. Paul Pong. “Moreover, we hope to highlight excellence among high-achieving companies who are blazing a trail for others to follow in the realm of ESG development and create a community with meaningful connections between ESG oriented companies, including enterprises, SMEs, startups, non-profits and individuals.”Head Juror of the Awards, Mr. Vincent Pang, adds, “With a prevalent demand in matters concerning ESG across industries in Hong Kong and Asia, we expect a surge in the numbers of applicants this year, as ESG practices slowly integrate themselves into the foundation of business practices and decisions. I look forward to observing the innovation with which companies across industries effectively apply ESG practices in their daily operations.”For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022, please visit www.iesgbawards.org

About IESGB

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholders’ awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.



