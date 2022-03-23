World Water Day Marked in Tharparkar: Seeking Policy for Ground Water Management

MITHI: Climate change, increasing population, and extracting ground water by coal companies are serious concerns and Government is urged to devise policy to manage precious resource in Tharparkar for securing future of coming generations, demanded by speakers on an occasion of marking the world water day organized at Bahar Bheel near Chachro.

Water is a precious resource and water supplied through solar photovoltaic powered systems with water metering in Thar is a unique model said Ali Haider Sheikh Assistant Commissioner Chachro. Judicious use of water will be supportive for Thari people to cope with climate change affects so, stakeholders should focus on resilience building of indigenous people, he added.

Engineer Attaulah Bajeer highlighted the importance of world water day and explained that underground water is a single major source of water is available for Thari people but due to extraction by Thar coal mining companies and frequent droughts, the situation is getting alarming, so stakeholders should take notice without wastage of time. He highlighted some structural causes and urged policymakers to devise underground water policy to make sure that the future of coming generations is secured.

On the occasion, social activist Maha Dev Makwano briefly narrated the initiatives undertaken by the AWARE organization. He also stressed upon the optimal use of available ground water in context of Thar. He said: “Though we have limited water for use, we can make use of the available water wisely. Since the ground water is high in TDH and is harmful for human and animal use, the rain water can be stored. The stock of stored rain water can be used for the human and animal consumption”.

Association for Water, Applied Education & Renewable Energy (AWARE) with the support of Terre Dess Hommes marked the day by creating awareness among the masses about the importance of ground water, its quality, and its use. The event was attended by people from seven villages where students along with women gave speeches, presented tablues, and contributed to mass awareness.

AWARE with the support of TDH is addressing the issue of water by facilitating the communities to provide safe drinking water at their doorstep in District Tharparkar. An event was jointly organized by AWARE and TDH at village Wahar Bheel, Tehsil Chachro, District Tharparkar, to mark the occasion. District administration, CSO, and Community representatives including women and children, AWARE staff members, and the local social activists took an active part in the event.

Dayal Das, a community member put forward the woes of the people living in District Tharparkar. He said: “On one hand water is not available in our area. Where available, the underground water has a low quality which causes so many health issues.”

Ms. Shakeela, a community activist spoke about the suffering of women. She said: “Women fetch water from dug well located at long distances. It takes half of the day in coming and going to fetch water. The well water is so deep that we face much hardship in taking it out from so much depth. Women walk long distances with big pots filled with water. They are very heavy to carry. Pregnant women and women with small children face the worst. Even after going through such hardship, there is always in-sufficient water for cooking, washing, and for our livestock. We can hardly think of having a bath since water is so scarce.”

Yameen, a local teacher also gave his views. He said: “Water is linked to almost everything. Health, hygiene, livelihoods, in fact, our bare existence relies on water. Without water, we cannot grow food and rear cattle. It is so much important for the survival of people in Tharparkar. Bad health and hygiene practices are all because of lack of water and lack of clean water. If clean water is made available to us, our lives could be so much better.”

Ms. Nusrta, Ms. Fouzia, Rajab Ali Samejo, Hargan Meghwar, and others said that “we all have to save Ground Water to secure the future of coming generations”. AWARE is striving to address the critical need of the communities.”

On this occasion, a solar-powered water supply scheme with water metering was inaugurated installed by AWARE and TDH Germany in village Bahar Bheel. Children of the village developed and displayed different models to highlight the importance of water and associated issues in connection to the theme for the year 2022 “Ground Water”. Under this theme participating students exhibited models, drawings, and paintings related to the collection of locally used water, purification of drinking water, and proper use of groundwater in the event. Rewards were also given to all participating students at the end of the ceremony. The participants holding the play cards then made a rally and took a round of the entire village to spread the message of the day. Indeed “Ground Water” is all we need to do in letter and spirit.

