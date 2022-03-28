FFPL III: Pakistan’s House of Blood among teams securing Free Fire World Series final berth, they go on to compete for $2 Million at Sentosa in May

LAHORE: Free Fire Pakistan League hosted its Grand Finale event yesterday in Lahore, with thousands in attendance. FFPL III came to a close in a manner of grandeur as we saw Pakistan’s biggest Professional Esports League have a new winner this year, team House of Blood. FFPL has previously attained the coveted endorsement status by MOIB under Fawad Chaudhry and has since then grown to become Pakistan’s top-level Esports League.

The tournament saw a massive prize pool of PKR 1 Crore with the cash prize extended to the top-12 teams. The winning team, topping the leaderboard, took home the major share of Rs 35 lakh from the prize money and other amazing Infinix products. The Country Product Manager, Binh Nguyen, was present to award the winning teams their cash prizes alongside.

Onlookers were mesmerized by the grand growth of Esports in Pakistan with the final resembling that of International standards. Live broadcasting, Casters, Celebrity appearances, Cosplay, generous giveaways by Infinix and a technically superior set up showed encouraging signs for Esports in Pakistan. 7 Final matches were played to decide the winning team representing Pakistan in the coveted Free Fire World Series.

Commenting on the occasion, Hamza Hashmani, Esports Lead Pakistan said: “Free Fire is developing the infrastructure for professional Esports in Pakistan. Both the attendance and passion for FFPL have witnessed immense growth. These competitive platforms empower our youth by providing lucrative opportunities, Congratulations to HoB and all other teams who made it to the final”

FalakGondal, PR & Comms Lead commented on the occasion: “We started off with 2000 teams registering, with weeks of competing to reach the top 12- Congratulations to those who made it this far, enabling Esports as a profession has been dear to all of us at Free Fire Pakistan this year and with phenomenal turnouts such as these we only see the trajectory of Esports as exponential from here” Sharing his views about the event Mr. Joe Hu, CEO – Infinix Pakistan said “Infinix takes pride in supporting the Pakistani Esports industry to keep up with the latest trends and exciting ways to engage with youngsters. This partnership with FreeFire is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to be a frontrunner in the expansion of technological advancement in Pakistan.” He further added “we aim to empower youth with esports enabled interactive technology and to promote E-sport further in Pakistan’’.

