Compare Health Insurance Quotes to Get the Insurance You Need

You never know when your life may take a turn for the worse; when you may get into an accident or contract an illness that requires urgent and expensive treatment. Not everyone has the money to deal with emergencies on their own; we all need a little help, and this help often comes in the form of health insurance. To get the insurance you need, so your life and future can be secure, you should compare health insurance quotes from different companies. Don’t know where to start? Not to worry, because we have done the work for you and gathered sample health insurance quotes from leading companies right here.

Blue Cross Blue Shield

The first company we need to talk about when discussing Health Insurance Quotes is none other than Blue Cross Blue Shield. The range of plans available for you to choose from through this company are above average when compared with other health insurance companies. This is true for 35 year-olds, 45 year-old and 55 year-olds. The sample premium rates for 35 year-olds is a minimum of $200 and maximum $400, for 45 year-olds the range is $250-470 and for 55 year-olds its $390-$800. You get $50 as a Health and Wellness Incentive, along with 24-hour Medical Assistance and Short-Term Medical plans. However, the mobile could be better.

Humana

Next up in this discussion of Health Insurance Quotes is Humana. Again, the range of plans are above average for all age ranges, while the sample premium rates differ from those of Blue Cross Blue Shield. It’s $190-$390 for 35 year-olds, $220-$460 for 45 year-olds, and $330-$700 for 55 year-olds. The Health and Wellness Incentive here is Vitality Bucks, and again the company offers 24-hour Medical Assistance. The mobile app is much better than that of Blue Cross Blue Shields.

Kaiser Permanente

With Kaiser Permanente, the plans available are generally average while the ones available for 35 year-olds. The sample premium rates are $200-$340, $240-$400, and $360-$620 for 35, 45 and 55 year-olds respectively. ChooseHealthy Discounts is the incentive your get for your health and wellness, along with 24-hour Medical Assistance and Short-Term Medical plans. The mobile app is one of the best for any health insurance company.

Aetna

Aetna has an average range of plans when compared to other companies, while the ones for 55 year-olds are below average. The sample primum rates are $190-$310, $220-$370, and $400-$570 for 35, 45 and 55 year-olds respectively. The Health and Wellness Incentive includes Discount Programs that customers can avail. The company also provides 24-hour Medical Assistance and has a mobile app that is far superior to that of Blue Cross Blue Shield, yet less impressive than that of Kaiser Permanente.

