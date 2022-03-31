BingX Introduces Innovative Spot Grid Copy Trading to Let Anyone Execute Consistent Trading Strategies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 March 2022 – BingX , the leading crypto social trading platform, has introduced a new Spot Grid Copy Trading feature, offering unprecedented flexibility to users.As the name suggests, the system combines the benefits of Grid trading with that of Copy trading, using strategies from professional traders to earn money from crypto asset volatility. Grid trading is similar to providing liquidity on AMM DEXs, as it sets up gradual buy and sell orders in a defined range of prices. As long as the price oscillates within the band, users can make reliable profit from these fluctuations.The strategies are created by professional traders going through strict screening by BingX. Up to 8% of the followers’ profits will be given to the creator of the strategy, incentivizing them to be as efficient and effective as possible. Users are presented with a choice of multiple strategies, which can be evaluated by investment amounts, past returns, projected annualized returns and many more.For new crypto users, the Spot Grid Copy Trading is particularly valuable as it’s fire and forget and easy to set up. The consistent income can be incredibly valuable, especially in a flat ranging market like that of early 2022..” –Over 300 spot cryptocurrencies such as Ape Coin CVX and IDEX have already been listed on BingX with plans in motion to further optimize the spot investment experience for users.

