Not doctors, but sportsmen

Tilak Varma is now the youngest Mumbai Indians player to register a fifty in the IPL. On Saturday, the batting all-rounder was 19y 145d old when scored 61 runs in 33 balls, which included more sixes (6) than fours (3).

Ayush Badoni (Lucknow SuperGiants) and Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indians) are the two youngsters who have impressed so far in the ongoing IPL.

Tilak Varma’s both parents (father Nagaraju, mother Gayathri) and brother Tarun Varma, who is a national Badminton player, were in Mumbai last week.

“We wanted our both sons to be doctors but they have become sportsmen”, the father, who is working as an electrician in Patancheru, said exclusively over the telephone on Sunday morning.

“Our sons opined : if we become doctors, we will be recognized only in Hyderabad. But we want to earn a name worldwide”.

“Tilak, who is studying hard in first year B.com. dreamt of becoming a cricketer from the very young age. He used to wake up at 4 in the morning to train and then leave for practice sessions”.

“We watched Tilak’s play on TV yesterday and were highly impressed with his aggressive batting. Unfortunately, his team could not win the first match (against Delhi when the family was hosted by the team management in Mumbai) and yesterday against Rajasthan Royals”, the father added.

Tilak Varma’s base price was 20 lacs but was bought by Mumbai Indians for 8 times more, i.e. 1.7 crores.

“It is the faith Rohit Sharma and his team management has put on my son. Tilak was playing a match in Delhi on this year’s auction day when we learnt the news about the high price he has won”.

The family never celebrates anniversaries at hotel parties. “On all our four birth anniversaries and our wedding anniversary we go to an orphanage and give valuable things to the children”.

This year the family did so on four occasions (January 20 : mother’s birthday, February 18 : Tarun’s birthday, Feb. 21 : parents’ wedding anniversary and Feb. 29 : father’s birthday). They will now not miss November 8 when Tilak turns to 20).

