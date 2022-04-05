HESCO Chief gives appointment orders to heirs of Shaheeds, died during duty employees

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has honored its employees who laid down their lives either Shaheeds or also those who died during duties. In this regard, HESCO chief Noor Muhammad Soomro handed over appointment orders to their 36 family members including their children and widows in category C and category A.

Addressing this occasion HESCO chief said they try to solve the problems of HESCO employees in consultation with the employees union. He told recipients of appointment orders that what we are giving to you was the debt of your elders on the company. Now it was your duty to work hard with your performance for the development of HESCO.

On this occasion Union Leader Abdul Latif Nizamani thanked HESCO chief for issuing appointment orders for ex-employees to bring enlightenment and happiness in their homes. Admin and HR Director Usman Memon also addressed the gathering.

