MoU signed between TEVTA and DARAZ

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 November

2020 – Hugill

& Ip and Mother’s Choice

are excited to launch a joint campaign to raise funds to benefit our community including

the many children without families and pregnant teenagers in Hong Kong.

The #ProtectYourChildren

campaign officially kicks off on 9 November 2020. The date marks World Adoption

Day which aims to raise awareness for adoption and to support families in the

adoption process. Every year ambassadors from all over the world organise a

series of events, bringing together people from all walks of life to mark #WorldAdoptionDay.

Mother’s Choice celebrates Adoption

Awareness Month, hosting events and publishing materials to support families in

the Hong Kong community. This year Hugill & Ip will also participate to

raise awareness about legal issues related to the protection of children.

Hugill & Ip’s Estate Planning team

will prepare temporary and/or permanent Deeds of Guardianship, on a pro-bono

basis, in exchange for direct charitable donations to Mother’s Choice — the minimum

donation is HK$4,800 and all money will go to Mother’s Choice. The goal is to

benefit parents, friends or allies of Mother’s Choice to prepare for their

families’ future arrangements and security.

While donations can only be received

from 9 November to 6 December 2020, the period for taking appointments and the

preparation of Deeds of Guardianship with the Estate Planning team at Hugill

& Ip will run until 30 April 2021. This is a great opportunity for everyone

who has not yet put in place or needs to update their guardianship wishes,

while supporting an important charitable organisation. Donations are

tax-deductible.

It’s sad

to imagine, but should something happen to parents, children need a guardian to

take care of them and make fundamental life decisions. Every parent should

appoint guardians. A person appointed as the guardian will acquire full

parental rights and authority in respect of the child. Temporary guardianship should be considered

where, for example, a permanent guardian lives overseas, but the child is alone

in Hong Kong.

In absence of a Deed of Guardianship,

children could become wards of the Social Welfare Department, even if there are

other family members in Hong Kong to care of them.

During the campaign, there will be a

series of events regarding adoption legal issues. Mother’s Choice supports each

member of the adoption triangle, the birth parents, adoptive parents and

most importantly, the child. The organisation received accreditation from the

Adoption Unit of the Hong Kong Social Welfare Department in 2010, becoming one

of three partner agencies providing adoption services and conduct adoption

suitability assessments for prospective families.

Social responsibility has been an important

part of Hugill & Ip’s DNA since its early days. The firm is committed to

advancing policies that address all aspects of social responsibility. These

include good ethical behaviour, care for the environment and involvement in the

community, in fact social and environmental responsibility can create a chain

of personal and professional behaviours that positively impact our society, in

Hong Kong and globally.

The firm

Hugill

& Ip’s view is long term and endeavours to build lasting client

relationships based on trust, professionalism and discretion.

As a young

independent law firm, yet its lawyers bring decades of experience providing

bespoke legal advice and exceptional client service to individuals, families,

entrepreneurs and businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.

https://www.hugillandip.com

The

charity

Mother’s

Choice is a local charity serving the many children without families and

pregnant teenagers in Hong Kong. Mother’s Choice has a Hong Kong IRD s88

charitable status (1987).

The

organisation joins hands with our community to give hope and change the life

stories of vulnerable girls and babies. The goal is to see every child in a

loving family. Through the Pregnant Girls Services, the organisation helps

young girls facing crisis pregnancy and provides tailored support based on the

choice that they make for themselves and their future, including placing the

children for adoption. Through the Child Care Home and Foster

Care Services, Mother’s Choice also provides temporary care for children

without families, some of whom may be awaiting adoption. Their Adoption

Services fights for every child to have the opportunity to thrive, by

helping them to join a forever family.

https://www.motherschoice.org