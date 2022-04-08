Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q1)

Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and in the top 25 of 90-days-average-trading-volume.

Number of Constituents

Variable/19 in Q2 2022

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not in top 25 of trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT)

Website

https://ix-index.com/





Crypto

90-day-average-volume *

90-day-average- Market Cap

Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

Bitcoin

$26,998,951,275 (1)

$783,081,899,958

41.52%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$14,895,513,851 (2)

$351,469,654,072

60.15%

34.52%

3

XRP

$2,256,334,379 (5)

$36,223,120,503

62.07%

3.52%

4

Cardano

$1,577,294,786 (8)

$35,756,108,414

63.96%

3.41%

5

Solana

$2,206,903,181 (6)

$34,277,454,884

65.78%

3.33%

6

Terra

$2,482,079,723 (4)

$27,692,464,047

67.25%

3.19%

7

Avalanche

$1,184,614,942 (11)

$20,579,466,806

68.34%

2.17%

8

Polkadot

$1,201,613,018 (10)

$20,400,629,194

69.42%

1.88%

9

Dogecoin

$856,605,587 (15)

$18,766,806,764

70.42%

1.61%

10

Polygon

$430,988,076 (20)

$13,031,651,220

71.11%

1.10%

11

Cosmos

$720,929,221 (16)

$8,443,250,245

71.56%

0.73%

12

Litecoin

$907,689,282(14)

$8,414,374,373

72.00%

0.78%

13

NEAR Protocol

$1,209,129,004(9)

$7,783,537,940

72.41%

0.79%

14

Algorand

$1,008,991,434(13)

$6,606,445,444

72.77%

0.52%

15

Tron

$4,375,196,957(3)

$6,505,554,686

73.11%

0.63%

16

Bitcoin Cash

$699,903,225(17)

$6,327,823,838

73.45%

0.61%

17

Stellar

$301,252,290(26)

$5,340,337,017

73.73%

0.49%

18

Fantom

$350,544,946(22)

$4,986,410,806

73.99%

0.30%

19

Internet Computer

$340,051,675(23)

$4,457,264,201

74.23%

0.40%



Index Name

Nasdaq GIDS Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXBI

ixEthereum Index

IXEI



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited announced the 1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”). This is the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong.The number of constituent cryptos will be increased from the current 11 to 19 constituents from effective date of the review, in light of decreasing dominance of Bitcoin and emergence of more diversed market landscape. The changes are as follows:1. Algorand2. Avalanche3. Cosmos4. Fantom5. Internet Computer6. NEAR Protocol7. Stellar8. TronN/AThe free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.23%, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 71.94%. The constituents change and recapping at 40% will be effective on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) due to Easter break.Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD2.47tn to USD2.16tn (-12.6%), and a drop in the daily volume from USD114bn to USD113bn (-0.9%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price edged down by 0.2% since the last review.More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents and constituents’ weight, are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ Data as of 31 March 2022 (HKT)* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parenthesesIX Crypto Indexes are disseminated from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. at a 5-second interval on every Hong Kong business day. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged. The tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes, please visit https://ix-index.com If you are interested in licensing, obtaining product specification and/or sample data files, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com . For dissemination of our index as vendors, please contact licensing@ix-index.com IX Asia Indexes offers API access for investors, researchers, or others interested in high-quality crypto index data. We provide API token authentication for API access. For more details, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

About IX Fintech Group and IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. As a key participant of Cyberport Hong Kong, and supporter of the University of Hong Kong (“HKU”) Internship and Career Mentorship Program, IX Asia Indexes launched the first Hong Kong cryptocurrency index – ixCrypto Index together with its mentees from HKU in 2018 with growing subscription. The index platform was awarded the ETNet Fintech Award – Outstanding Crypto Index Platform (Wealth Investment & Management) 2019. ixCrypto Index is created by IX Asia Indexes and licensed to ixFintech and Nasdaq GIDS for its dissemination.