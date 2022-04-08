Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Introduces Lifetime Zero Commissions for US Securities

Brokerage rides on investors’ demand for access to US financial markets, with 87% of its customer base active in US securities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – Xiaomi-backed online trading platform Tiger Brokers (Singapore) today announced the launch of its inaugural lifetime zero commissions campaign for unlimited trades on US stocks for users.Against the backdrop of continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in 2022, maintaining a diversified portfolio will help investors meet their long-term investment objectives while helping to moderate volatility along the way. Investors in Singapore and in the Southeast Asia region have showed increased interest and appetite for investing in global markets: Data from Tiger Brokers (Singapore) reveals that there has been an upward trend in trading volumes, with an annual growth rate of 250% in trading volumes of US securities among its user base over the past two years.commented, “We want to be the leading trading platform for investors in Singapore and deliver a seamless online trading experience with our cutting-edge technology. Approximately 87% of our account holders currently trade US securities, and we have been seeing increased investor interest in US markets amid increased volatility globally. Through this campaign, we hope to lower the barriers to investing and make it easier and more efficient for Singapore investors to access global markets through our platform.”Based on Tiger Brokers (Singapore) data, the average daily trading value of US Securities amounted to US$102,366,376 per day on its platform. With commission-free trades, users can better capitalise on small price movements in the market and unlock cost savings with more efficient trading using Tiger Brokers’ (Singapore) trading platform. Investors new to trading can also benefit from access to US markets at a lower cost.Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has witnessed significant growth over the past year, with the fourth quarter of 2021 registering the third consecutive quarter of over 100% year-over-year growth in funded accounts in Singapore. Gen Z (those born from 1996 to 2010) investors account for 28% per cent of Tiger Brokers (Singapore)’s customer base.“We are committed to evolving and enhancing our products and services to meet the changing needs of our investors and empower a new generation of investors in Singapore with the ability to achieve their financial goals. Building on our strong growth momentum in the local market, Singapore will continue to serve as a launchpad as we take a calibrated approach to expand our footprint across other markets in Southeast Asia”, Thiam Choon added.More details on the lifetime zero commissions campaign can be found here Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is backed by US-based brokerage Interactive Brokers, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi and renowned investor Jim Rogers. The online trading platform currently has over 1.8 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3 billion as of December 2021.The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

About Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“Tiger Brokers (Singapore)”) is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 – accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store – offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the Australian, US, Hong Kong, China and Singapore stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was awarded “2017 Fintech 250” by CB Insights and shortlisted for “China Leading Fintech 50” for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under “TIGR” in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has over 1.8 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3billion as of December 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg.





This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Any views shared with Prospective Clients (“Prospects”) are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects’ investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify.



