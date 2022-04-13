PFA discards 300kg substandard samosa patti

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a samosa manufacturing unit on Band Road Ganj Bakhsh and discarded 300kg substandard samosa patti (samosa dough sheets) over violations of the provincial food law.

The raid was led by PFA Director General Shoaib Khab Jadoon. He said that PFA took action against the samosa manufacturing unit for preparing samosa dough sheets with loose colours and substandard white flour.

He said the PFA watchdog also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, heap of garbage, poor storage system and stagnant water on the production floor during the raid. Further, food business operator was using rusty machinery for this purpose, he added.

Jadoon said that PFA has been taking stringent action against the violators without any discrimination to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food during Ramadan. He warned FBOs to strictly follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron handedly.

