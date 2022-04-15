PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration mafia: DSSTs dispose of 2,160 litre tainted milk in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday disposed of 2,160 litre tainted milk in the provincial metropolis during the ongoing anti-adulteration milk campaign in Ramadan.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, dairy safety teams (DSTs) placed screening pickets in the area of Chung and examined milk carrier vehicles loaded with 5,000 litres of milk.

He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers over results found not up to the mark during the screening test of milk samples. He said that adulterated milk was wasted on the spot after finding a low level of lactometer reading, polluted water, formalin, urea, and other harmful ingredients.

DG PFA said that the use of adulterated milk causes stomach and intestines diseases in the human body. He said, “The provincial food regulatory body is compiling the data of milk carrier vehicles, shopkeepers, dairy units and suppliers to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab.”

He said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk points and the mafia involved in milk adulteration would face stern action. He appealed to the people to inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page or Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

