Hang Lung Residences Inaugural Project – Heartland Residences – Begins Countdown to Presales with Sales Gallery and Luxury Show Flats Unveiling

















Heartland Residences’ sales gallery is located in the project’s luxurious clubhouse, The Club, with swimming pool, tea-tasting, video entertainment, banqueting, leisure, and other functional areas, to provide guests with an immersive experience the upscale lifestyle.

Heartland Residences Luxurious Show Flat

HONG KONG SAR & WUHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 April 2022 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) unveiled the sales gallery and show flats for Heartland Residences in Wuhan, the inaugural project of its premium serviced residences brand, with pre-sales expected to begin in late May. This marks a new milestone for Hang Lung’s business development on the Mainland, invigorating the company’s vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “As the first Hang Lung Residences project, Heartland Residences demonstrates our confidence in the Mainland’s high-end property market while augmenting our thriving portfolio of properties and driving sustainable growth. We believe Heartland Residences will further enhance the premium positioning of Heartland 66, crowning the commercial landmark that already comprises a world-class shopping mall and Grade-A office tower with top-scale serviced residences to fulfil the aspirations of those with a taste for life at its best.”Heartland Residences is composed of three uniquely designed and spectacular towers, covering over 131,500 square meters with about 500 units under five standard apartment types, and The Club, a luxurious three-story clubhouse of about 5,000 square meters. Each tower includes two exclusive penthouse units, equipped with independent swimming pools. The unveiled luxurious show flats will showcase multiple suites ranging from 123-350 square meters in size, combining spacious and comfortable interior space with modern home decor, defining a new standard for premium serviced residences.Mr. Symon Bridle, Director – Hotel & Residence, said, “We expect demand for high-end properties in China to remain positive, as resilience has continued to be seen in demand for higher tier projects, with purchasers inclined to look for those projects offering an emphasis on quality, core locations and supported by developers with a strong financial reputation. With meticulous craftsmanship, hotel-level exclusive facilities, and personalized services, Heartland Residences offers a unique living experience to all owners.”Engaging internationally renowned award-winning architects and designers such as Aedas, LWK + PARTNERS, Adrian L Norman, Steve Leung, and G.A Group, the project’s design, interiors, landscaping, penthouse units, and luxurious clubhouse exude premium urban living and has received Gold Pre-certification from the United States Green Building Council.Heartland Residences is located next to Jinghan Avenue, at the centre of Hankou district, in the inner ring of Wuhan. Seamlessly connected to the Heartland 66 shopping mall and adjacent to the main transit station, the project benefits from a range of educational and medical facilities, greenery, five-star hotels, and other amenities, while intersecting with several major public transportation lines. With the launch of its sales gallery and show flats, Heartland Residences will be open for pre-sale in late May, while projects in Wuxi, Kunming, and Shenyang will be unveiled successively, further consolidating the company’s position as a leading commercial property developer.

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



