NinjaOS Announces New Commission-Free Online Ordering Package For F&B Owners

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2021 – NinjaOS has recently announced a new advanced digital solution package priced atand limited to the. This new advanced digital solution package is a significant initiative to supercharge new restaurant owners. It offers a new way to help them achieve sustainable revenue growth and customer base while saving time and money on unnecessary commissions.NinjaOS allows F&B businesses to get their brand and products online and allow customers to order from their devices directly. Furthermore, F&B businesses can leverage the unique integrated features of the NinjaOS platform to check on customer and sales insights to optimise further and strategise their marketing efforts and promotions.Features and benefits of the package include:● Commission-Free Online Ordering System In F&B Owners’ Domain● Xero Accounting Software License● Point Of Sale (POS) with Cash Drawer & Printer● Delivery/Takeaway/QR Dine-in & Reservation● Integrated Payments● CRM & Loyalty Systems● And more.The new advanced digital solution package will be available for a limited period and capped for the. For more information on the package, visit NinjaOS today.

About NinjaOS

NinjaOS was established more than a decade ago as an E-Commerce solution exclusively for the F&B industry. As the industry grows, brick-and-mortar F&B outlets realised that many of their customers want to place their orders online with instantaneous results, less waiting time, and receive their orders punctually. Many F&B businesses also rely on 3rd party platforms for additional revenue online despite the hefty commission fees.



Using NinjaOS, F&B outlets can optimise their processes and set themselves ahead in a competitive landscape while having the time to focus on providing excellent food & service to their customers. NinjaOS has served over 600 F&B outlets in Singapore, Malaysia, Phillippines, Jakarta, Australia and Japan



Some of their notable achievements, recent initiatives and accomplishments include:

● Raised a total of $2.5 Million of funding from a recent seed round in February 2022

● Acquired big clients such as Sushi-Tei & Changi Airport Group

● Acquired clients such as Coca-Cola Bottlers in Japan



To learn more about NinjaOS and its products, click here.



