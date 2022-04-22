De Beers Group Invests US$2 Million In Kelp Blue, An Innovative Start-Up Focused on Growing Underwater Kelp Forests to Lock Away CO2

Provides governance and expands standardized model from Japan for manufacturing industries

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17 July 2020 – Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of

Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry,

today announced that Chuo Spring Co., Ltd., an automotive components

manufacturer, has adopted at its Indonesian sites Infor CloudSuite Industrial,

an ERP solution for manufacturing industries, to enhance business visibility

and standardize its operations globally.

■

Background

Chuo Spring is an automotive components manufacturer engaged in the

development, manufacturing, and sale of springs, control cables, and other

components incorporated into vehicles. Using its control cable technologies,

the company is expanding its product range outside of automotive components as

well, developing businesses in areas such as construction equipment and

welfare-related equipment.

Chuo Spring’s overseas network comprises 10 sites in five countries as

part of its commitment to overseas expansion. However, because each overseas

site operates different core business systems, and conducts operations

differently, it has been difficult for head office in Japan to obtain accurate

real-time information. As a result, each site has been left to implement its

own business improvements, and governance from head office has been largely

ineffective.

Chuo Spring made the decision to use Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a

dedicated core system for its overseas sites, and deploy the solution in its

Indonesian sites, in recognition of its ability to adapt Japanese standardized

operations to sites overseas and support centralized management and global

operations from its Japanese head office.

■

Results of adoption

Chuo Spring deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial in the latter half of

2019, and is using it to manage shipping, sales, procurement, warehousing, and

accounting at its Indonesian sites. The company is gradually deploying Infor’s

single-instance ERP, built for global operations, across its overseas sites,

starting with Indonesia. In this way, its head office in Japan will be able to

understand data in real time across its global network, and drive business

improvements based on companywide data (including from those overseas sites).

Along with adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Chuo Spring’s

Indonesian sites are standardizing operations in line with Japan. They are

improving the efficiency of their operations, including eliminating data entry

work for shipping processes, reducing conversion time through a unified code

system, and eliminating double entries through data centralization. Going

forward, in addition to more accurate inventory management, accelerated

financial reporting, and other operational improvements at its Indonesian

sites, Chuo Spring will expand its standardization model to other overseas

sites as well.

■

Comment from Kenta Koide, Vice President, Member of the board, Chuo Spring Co.,

Ltd.

“To enable

continued expansion at Chuo Spring, we needed an ERP solution to visualize our

overseas site data in real time and enable data-driven business decisions. In

addition to the rich functionality and proven achievements for global

manufacturing businesses offered by Infor’s ERP solution, we were impressed

with its versatility, flexible licensing structure, and development environment

enabling easy implementation and meeting local requirements.”

About Chuo Spring

Chuo Spring

Co. Ltd. was established in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in 1948 as a specialist

manufacturer of springs and control cables. It is engaged in Japan and overseas

in the development, manufacturing, and sale of mainly automotive chassis

springs, precision springs, and control cables, which require advanced

technical capabilities. For details, please see https://www.chkk.co.jp/ .





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by

industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170

countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit

www.infor.com.

