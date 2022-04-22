IIPR BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – IIPR, IIPR-PA

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 July 2020 – AIA, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian
life insurance group, today announced plans to host its first ever regional
online health and wellness event, spanning 13 markets and headlined by AIA’s
Global Ambassador David Beckham.
AIA Live will be broadcast on Sunday 2nd
August and will include more than 30 unique sessions, delivering health and
wellness content to inspire, motivate and educate people across the region as
part of AIA’s commitment to helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.
Key themes will include mental wellbeing, exercise, activity and rest,
nutrition, personal growth, as well as light-hearted moments of music and
comedy.
AIA Live has been designed to appeal
across all age groups and multiple markets, celebrating the cultural diversity
of the region while at the same time bringing people closer together to deepen
their knowledge of health and wellness in a fun and engaging way.
David Beckham will open and close the event,
and also share personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the
extraordinary events of 2020, together with some of the lessons he has
learnt. Celebrity chef Jeremy Pang will
cook a series of recipes with different ingredients from across Asia, and
coaches from AIA’s partner Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (“Spurs”) will
challenge participants to try some easy and fun football skills. They will be
supported by more than 20 other regional influencers and keynote guests,
bringing together AIA’s family of ambassadors for the first time ever.
AIA Live will be hosted on AIA’s
Healthy Living YouTube channel and AIA Vitality members will be able to earn
AIA Vitality Points for taking part. By registering for the event, participants
will also earn the chance to win significant prizes including trips to London
to watch Spurs play and meet their first team players, as well as signed
footballs from David Beckham, virtual cooking lessons with Jeremy Pang, and
merchandise from our other ambassadors. AIA also plans to host similar days in
China and India in early September, with tailored content for those markets.
Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing
Officer, said: “In this COVID world we live in, we see mindsets and
behaviours changing and we are committed to keeping connected with our
customers and supporting them with knowledge and practical tips for health and
wellness. We know our audiences are online now more than ever before and are
looking for new ways to stay motivated, active and live a healthy lifestyle –
often within the confines of their own home. We are therefore very excited to
be presenting AIA Live, a first of its kind event, which will be a day of powerful and inspiring content and a meaningful way
for us to deliver on our commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer,
Better Lives.”
AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham said: “I’m very proud to be
involved in AIA Live alongside my fellow AIA ambassadors, sharing our
thoughts and experiences with people across Asia about how we can live
healthier, longer, better lives. We’ve all faced unexpected challenges this
year and looking after ourselves, mentally and physically, has never been more
important.
“I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the
transformational work that AIA are doing in markets all over the region to help
their customers and communities. I hope people will feel inspired to make the
little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this
unique event will really motivate them.”
Please register for AIA Live by 30
July 2020 to learn more about the full programme here: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/aialive.html
BACKGROUND FOR GROUP RELEASE
AIA appointed David Beckham as our Global
Ambassador in 2017. As an internationally famous sporting icon and a dedicated
family man, David is playing a leading role in helping AIA to promote
achievable steps people can take to improve their health and wellness. David
makes frequent visits to AIA markets to help drive the Healthier, Longer,
Better Lives movement, where he engages with large numbers of AIA customers,
agents, partners and employees.
AIA has partnered with Spurs since 2013 and
is the Club’s Global Principal Partner. The partnership and the international
coaches based in Asia have been used to promote the vital role that active
participation in sport plays in helping people to live Healthier, Longer,
Better Lives.
AIA teamed up with Jeremy Pang, celebrity
chef and founder of the award-winning School of Wok, in 2019 to bring our
customers an array of delicious recipes that are perfect for preparing at home.
Focusing on healthy, flavour-packed dishes, Jeremy combines his easy-to-follow
style with tips, ingredient swaps and wok-loads of recipe inspiration. Jeremy
has featured at a number of AIA events including hosting a Dim Sum Masterclass
in Singapore as part of our Centennial celebrations. Jeremy’s easy-to-follow
recipes showcase how simple swaps and healthy combinations can help you live
Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.
WHO’S JOINING FROM SINGAPORE?
Over 20 influencers from all over the globe–including
Singapore–will be joining this exciting online health and wellness event. Viewers
can tune in to watch actor and host Andie Chen keep up with Jeremy Pang’s
instructions in a cook-along session titled “Good Food for Good Health”, whilst
both guests also open up about their experiences in lockdown and the kitchen. Join
actress and host Amanda Chaang as she learns some football drills from the
Spurs coaches and challenges them to perform some cheerleading moves in a “Cheers
and Drills” session, and get up close and personal with actor and musician
Andrew Marko in “Marko My Words: Nothing Can Get Me Down!”. In this raw and
unfiltered session he shares about how he fights stress and manages to find the
brighter things in life. Whether you are looking at building healthier diets,
finding new fitness inspiration or simply looking for an outlet to unwind, we
have got something planned for everyone at this one-day online extravaganza!
AIA Live starts at 10 AM SGT this 2 August
2020 on AIA’s Healthy Living YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/AIAHealthyLiving
