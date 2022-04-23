NDMA distribute cheques among fire affected families in village Faiz Chandio Dist Dadu

HYDERABAD: On directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif National Disaster Management Authority and the district administration Dadu distributed cheques among fire-affected families in village Faiz Muhammad Chandio Tehsil Mehr District Dadu. Cheques of Rs. 3 lacs were given for each person who died in the fire while cheques of Rs.1 lac were given for each injured to families.

While talking with the media on this occasion Brigadier Wasimuddin member operation NDMA, Director NDMA Ahsan Siddiqui, director provincial disaster management authority Nafees Ahmed, deputy commissioner Dadu Samiullah Nisar Shaikh, and additional deputy commissioner -1 Ghulam Yasin Abbasi told that aid material sent by the government has already been distributed among fire-affected families. They said the prime minister had announced an aid of Rs.10 million among fire-affected families cheques of which are being given to them. They said though these amounts could not be exchanged for human lives with this aid the difficulties of the affected could be minimized.

