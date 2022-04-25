Discovery and TaiwanPlus call for talented filmmakers to create exceptional stories from Taiwan

Three filmmakers will receive a grant of US$35,000 and have their short film featured on Discovery platforms across Asia and TaiwanPlus

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 April 2022 – Discovery has teamed up with TaiwanPlus, Taiwan’s first English-language global news outlet and video on demand (VOD) platform, for an exciting contest to celebrate Southeast Asia’s filmmakers and the rich, beautiful world of Taiwan. The contest calls on filmmakers looking to create moving and inspiring stories about Taiwan to participate. The competition kicks off on April 25, 2022, and three filmmakers will be chosen to receive a grant of USD 35,000 each that can go into the production of their short films.Taiwan is the world’s largest semiconductor producer, the birthplace of Austronesian languages, and first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. For this contest, Discovery Channel is inviting talented filmmakers around Asia to tell vibrant and inspiring stories about Taiwan.The chosen filmmakers will have the opportunity to work with one of Discovery channel’s producers and have their films shown on-air across Discovery platforms in Asia and on TaiwanPlus. The winners will be announced on May 23, 2022, Taiwan time (GMT+8) on this website and Discovery Taiwan’s Facebook page The contest is in line with TaiwanPlus’ mission to deliver independent news on global and local events, bringing stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. TaiwanPlus also celebrates the culture, lifestyle, and best of Taiwan’s food, travel, music, and entertainment as a global community.Interested filmmakers are invited to submit their story ideas in the form of a 600-1,000-word proposal along with a portfolio of videos here . The contest is open for submissions from April 25 to May 15, 2022. To view the full contest details, visit: https://www.discoverychannel.com.tw/taiwanplus/en/ For full contest details, click here Link to contest video here For more information about TaiwanPlus, click here

About TaiwanPlus

Based in a thriving democracy at the heart of the most dynamic and fastest growing region on earth, we are the first and only English language, global news and entertainment media platform from Taiwan.



TaiwanPlus delivers independent and impartial daily news by international journalists focused on global and local events, bringing you the stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. With our unique position in geopolitics and international trade, TaiwanPlus also provides an inside look at Taiwan-China relations with in-depth reporting and analysis.



We showcase Taiwan’s uniqueness in culture and lifestyle – as well as the best from Taiwan’s food, travel, music, and entertainment – and what binds us together as part of a global community.



TaiwanPlus produces three daily newscasts 5 days a week, develops long and short-form features, curates movies and other entertainment programming, creates engaging social media content and much more.



Wherever you are, on whatever device, TaiwanPlus delivers world-class content from Taiwan’s perspective.



For more information, visit www.TaiwanPlus.com or follow-up on social media via @taiwnaplus.



About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.



#WarnerBrosDiscovery

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.