ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Volta Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VLTA, VLTA-WT, SNPR

First Half of 2020

Second Quarter of 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 July 2020 – The world’s No.1 semiconductor assembly and packaging solutions supplier ASM Pacific Technology Limited (“ASM PT ” / the “Group”) (Stock code: 0522) today announcedits interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Despite challenging first half of 2020 with theglobal economy going through a steep economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19pandemic and the lockdowns instituted in multiplecountries , as well asheadwinds posed by the US-China trade tension, ASMPT had been resilient and wasable to achieve YoY growth in revenue and profit, with the help of factorsincluding 5Ginfrastructure built up, localization of the China semiconductor supply chain and strongposition of the Group in Advanced Packaging.

ASMPT reported a revenue of US$991.6 million during first half this year

(2019 1H: US$927.3 million) . The Group’s consolidated profit after

taxation for the period was HK$390.8 million (2019 1H: HK$178.3 million). Basic earnings per share for the period amounted to HK$0.95 (2019 1H:

HK$0.44).

Group

bookings for the first half of the year amounted to US$1.14 billion,

representing an increase of 7.4% compared to the first half of last year (YoY).

The book-to-bill ratio for the first six months of this year came in at 1.15. The Group ended the first half with a Backlog

of US$799.9 million.

Mr. Robin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of ASM PT , said, ” We have navigated global macro-economic headwinds relatively well,

but with t he

COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions continuing to be

disruptive, uncertainties remain. One thing is clear — the rapid

transformation of global workforce and industry norms have added to overall trends that point toward a future increasingly in need of more

digital capabilities and features. These include: increased telecommuting use,

a huge thirst for high performance computing & data centres, 5G

infrastructure buildup, localization of China’s semiconductor supply chain, and

– across multiple industries – an increasingly wider and more complex range of

requirements for digitally-driven capabilities. I am pleased that ASMPT is very

well placed to help meet these burgeoning requirements . ”

ASMPT saw an

increase in revenue recorded from customers from the Mobility, Communications

and Information Technology segments. Optoelectronics and Power Management

segments also turned in a very strong revenue performance for the first half of

2020 versus the first half 2019. Last but not least,

Advanced Packaging also delivered excellent results for billing performance in

the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019 .

In light of ongoing

economic headwinds , the Group had

undertaken a series of Group-wide initiatives to control cost including a Group-wide

salary freeze, tight headcount control and close monitoring on discretionary

spending. The Group’s solid balance sheet provides the foundation to withstand this

period of economic uncertainty and beyond .

Weathering

COVID-19 Effect

With

the outbreak of COVID-19 in early part of this year, the Group formed a Group

BCP (“Business Continuity Plan”) Committee to steer its global efforts in managing

the COVID-19 situation. The Committee’s efforts have ensured that the Group is in

compliance with local authorities’ guidelines and restrictions while helping at the same time, as a responsible corporate citizen,

the communities in which it operates fight the outbreak.

In

its principal manufacturing facilities in China, effectively 100% of employees have

returned to work after the lifting of various travel restrictions that had been

imposed since the extended Chinese New Year holiday period. The Group has

recovered a big portion of lost capacity in Q1 through productivity improvement

and working overtime.

By

the middle of May 2020, its Malaysia factory had returned to full production

workforce. The Singapore government gradually re-opened business from 2 June

2020 and its workforce in Singapore continued to be on the alert to the evolving situation . In both locations, production capacity has been restored to normal

levels. In countries in Europe and the USA where the Group has operations, there are various types of restrictions and stay-in-shelter orders . The Group managed to continue its

business operations through a combination of flexible work arrangements.





Segment Highlights

During the second

quarter of this year, billings of the Semiconductor Solutions Segment amounted

to US$279.0 million, representing increases of 43.0% and 33.8% for QoQ and YoY

respectively. Billings of the Semiconductor Solutions Segment for the first six

months of this year were US$473.3 million, representing an increase of 16.6%

against the same period a year ago.

The Q2 segment billings strong YoY

growth was underpinned by Advanced Packaging, Optoelectronics and IC/Discrete

segments. CIS had experienced YoY decline mainly due to the soft demand for

smartphones and also the high base compared to the previous year. The advanced

packaging deposition tools for RDL (redistribution layer) and copper build-up

applications from NEXX had delivered strong billings growth compared to the

same period last year. The on-going market ramp for the High Performance

Computing applications continue to drive the strong performance from NEXX.

Other than NEXX, the traditional wire bonders and die bonders delivered

relatively strong YoY Q2 revenue growth despite challenging business

environment.

New

order bookings for the Semiconductor Solutions Segment in the second quarter

were US$226.9 million. For the first six months

of this year, the Semiconductor Solutions Segment achieved new order bookings

of US$536.5 million, representing a significant increase of 14.2% comparing to

the same period last year. On the YoY basis, Q2 segment bookings saw a slight decrease of 8.1%,

despite the confluence of the pandemic and trade war dampening the overall

business sentiment.

The Semiconductor Solutions Segment

achieved gross margins of 42.9% and 42.2% during the second quarter and the

first half of this year, respectively, which represented improvements of 211 bps

and 219 bps YoY, respectively. The gross

margin for first half was driven mainly by higher volume effect, positive

results from our productivity drive, product mix and continuous cost reductions

in our manufacturing operations .

Over the first six months of this year, bookings of

the Materials Segment amounted to US$167.3 million. This was an improvement of 59.3%

against the corresponding period of last year. The first half bookings for

Materials Segment was a record. Billings of the Materials Segment for the

six-month period amounted to US$125.7 million, representing an increase of 15.6%

comparing to the same period a year ago.

The Materials Segment achieved gross margins of 16.9%

and 13.5% during the second quarter and the first half of this year,

respectively, representing improvements of 546 bps and 250 bps YoY respectively.

The gross margin improvement of Materials Segment was underpinned by higher volume effect and discontinuation

of the loss-making Molded Interconnect Substrate business in 2020.

During the six-month period, billings of the SMT

Solutions Segment were US$392.6 million, representing a decrease of 6.9% YoY. The Segment gross margins of 31.3% and 31.8% during the second

quarter and the first half of this year respectively were impacted by the

decline in revenue for Automotive and Industrial applications market and the relatively

larger China customer base that the Group served this year compared to last

year.

” The International

Monetary Fund revised their global full year 2020 growth projections downwards

during their June 2020 review, from -3.0% to -4.9%. For the second half of

2020, the threat of another wave of COVID-19 infections and continued fallout

from worsening US-China tensions will remain major concerns globally. We

anticipate revenue for Q3 2020 to be in the range of US$480 million to US$560

million which takes into account subdued demand for Automotive and weakness in

Eurozone demand.

Despite these

uncertainties, we expect continued demand from Chinese manufacturers to

localize their supply chains, accelerated deployment of 5G infrastructure and

good progress the Group is making on capturing new market opportunities such as

Advanced Packaging, Silicon Photonics, Industrial Internet of Things, mini and

micro LED solutions, Power semiconductors and Industry 4.0 solutions to help

deliver long term sustainable value to our shareholders . “ Mr. Ng concluded.