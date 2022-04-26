JC Hypnotherapy – Hong Kong Hypnotherapy Centre now provides a therapy room rental service and a more comprehensive psychotherapy service
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 April 2022 – Urban people live under a lot of pressure. According to the mental health statistics announced by the Hong Kong government in the early years, 1 in 7 people in Hong Kong suffers from emotional disorders. In addition to seeking psychiatrist or drug treatment, it’s believed that many people want to know more information about other effective psychotherapy.