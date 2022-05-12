LCBDDA Successfully Completes First Batch of Apprentice Program

LAHORE: Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD) Punjab has successfully completed training for the first batch of The Apprentice Program. This program was launched as the country’s most unique graduate development program in February 2022, to give fresh graduates proper professional training leading towards flourishment of their skill sets to attain permanent jobs.

The authority shortlisted 35 candidates out of 150 finalist who went through rigorous professional training for two months at the Executive Development Centre which was specially established for the Apprentice Program. These selected apprentices were given special classes to equip them with 10 hard skills and 12 soft skills. During these special classes, lectures were delivered by Directorate Heads of CBD Punjab and seasoned HR professionals.

Apprentices also witnessed a professional working environment in CBD Punjab House (HQ of LCBDDA) in the last three weeks of their training. During this time period, they were mentored by Directorate Heads of different directorates of CBD Punjab to have a hands-on experience in the professional work environment. CSR activities, sessions with motivational speakers, and visits to various media houses and corporate firms were also arranged for the apprentices during their training.

Chief Operating Officer – LCBDDA, Brig (R) Mansoor Janjua said at the closing ceremony of the program that “CBD Punjab has laid the foundation of the country’s most unique and anticipated graduate development program. We believe our youth is our future and to polish their skills and to provide them life-changing opportunities is of utmost importance to us”.

After the successful completion of the first batch, LCBDDA is all geared up to start the second batch of apprentice program in the near future and its details will be shared through media and social media platforms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION