PFA sets ablaze 2200kg sick chicken

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze hundreds of kilograms of emaciated and sick broiler chicken after slaughtering at PAMCO’s Furnace as per eco-friendly policy here on Thursday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that 2,200kg of sick broiler chicken was carried on two vehicles from Nazir Poultry and Shakeel Poultry Supplier into the city for selling, whereas PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action against them in Tollinton Market.

He said that the broiler chicken was suffering from an eye infection, flu and lung diseases. He said the use of unhygienic and underweight chicken meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems.

The director general advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. He also appealed to the masses to inform PFA on its Facebook page and Toll-Free number 080080500 in case witnessed the sale and purchase of substandard meat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION