K-Startup Grand Challenge 2022 is accepting applications from global startups till May 31

All-expenses paid program supports startups to do business in South Korea & Asia
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 20 May 2022–South Korea’s leading accelerator program K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC), considered ‘a gateway’ to do business in Asia, invites global startups to participate. The program’s 2022 edition started accepting applications on April 15, and the last date for the application stage is May 31, 2022. K-Startup Grand Challenge is a great opportunity for global startups looking to explore Asia’s markets for their innovative products and services. A thriving economy with the best ICT infrastructure and a highly adoptive tech-savvy consumer market makes South Korea an ideal place to begin the journey to doing a business.