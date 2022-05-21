PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,880kg candied fruits

Lahore, May 20, 2022: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 37,840kg of unwholesome food while carrying out a raid against candied fruit (murabba) and pickle manufacturing unit in Iqbal Town, Faisalabad.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that chemically contaminated rotten vegetables and fruits were preserved in non-food grade drums. He said that the team also witnessed an abundance of insects and fungus layers on the raw material that was kept to prepare pickle and murabba.

He said that edible products were being prepared with fungus-infested vegetables and fruits. Further, food business operator failed to ensure the hygienic working environment and proper storage system defined in the provincial food law, he added.

He further said that the use of loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of any food causes health problems for consumers. He said that PFA discarded 26,960kg of pickle and 10,880kg of candied fruits.

DG PFA said that the provincial food regulatory body has escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food as per the vision of the Punjab government.

He has appealed to the public to inform PFA on its Facebook and toll-free number in case of witnessed adulteration or such units in their surroundings.

