ROAD TO UFC Opening Round Bouts Announced

Tournament For Asia’s Top MMA Prospects Kicks Off During Fight Week For UFC 275 In Singapore This June

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2022 – UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, has announced the bouts for, the most significant opportunity for Asia’s top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage. The opening round will take place across two days, June 9 and June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead ofon June 12UFC’s first Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia.