ROAD TO UFC Opening Round Bouts Announced

Tournament For Asia’s Top MMA Prospects Kicks Off During Fight Week For UFC 275 In Singapore This June
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2022 – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, has announced the bouts for ROAD TO UFC, the most significant opportunity for Asia’s top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage. The opening round will take place across two days, June 9 and June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA on June 12, UFC’s first Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia.