Haleeb Foods once again joins hands with Akhuwat Foundation in their mission to support the underprivileged
LAHORE: Haleeb Foods Limited has once again joined hands with Akhuwat Foundation in their mission to support the underprivileged. HFL’s joint efforts with Akhuwat Clothing Bank are a nationwide initiative to gather in-kind donations for the needy. The focus of this collaborative effort is to gain support from multiple sectors such as educational institutes, corporate sectors and gated housing societies. The charity collection boxes are dispersed across main cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad.
The aim of this partnership is to foster a culture of sharing and recycling amongst the generous people of Pakistan.
On this active collaboration HFL, Manager Corporate Communications – Miss Amur Nadeem said: “HFL’s strong belief in giving back to the community has always kept us at the forefront of such philanthropic initiatives and through this collaboration we aim to support the underprivileged sector of the society. We encourage everyone to donate what they can and help those in need.”
Haleeb Foods as a responsible corporate entity continues its mission to lend a helping hand to the community and give back to the society as part of its multiple CSR initiatives.
Leave a Reply