Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 – now available to order on Xpark and Daraz!

LAHORE: Infinix, Pakistan’s highest-selling smartphone brand; is now taking orders for the most powerful NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 available on Xpark and Daraz. Delivering lightning-fast performance on a massive 6.67” true AMOLED display, the device is all set to take the stage by storm with its excellent user experience. Infinix NOTE 12 with up to 13GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now available to order on Xpark and Daraz for Rs 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.

Offering an immense 6.7” FHD + true color AMOLED display, Infinix NOTE 12 is a treat for gamers and users who consume content on their smartphones. It also comes with an extended RAM of up to 13GB i.e. 8GB built-in RAM and 5GB additional RAM which not only accelerates NOTE 12 G96’s performance but provides exceptional out of the box performance evident for multitasking.

Talking about the launch of Infinix NOTE 12, Mr. Joe Hu; CEO Infinix Pakistan said: NOTE 12 seriesis the embodiment of what makes the young generation different from the rest. NOTE 12 is for the ones who like to go on adventures, is into sports, keeps an eye on the speed, and carries their own unique style.”

A triple camera setup of 50MP ultra camera empowers to click high resolution pictures even in dark. Infinix NOTE 12 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33 W super charger thus giving the users a much-needed relief from having to recharge their batteries even after minimal usage. Brandishing a sporty, ultra-sleek and fresh outlook; the NOTE 12 comes in several bright and vibrant colors. The users can choose any of the total three – Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue – as per their needs and taste. Starting today, Infinix NOTE 12 G96is available to order on Xpark and Daraz at a price of Rs. 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION