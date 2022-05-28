Woman wandering Mukhtiarkar Chamber Office since year and a half

HYDERABAD: A woman has complained that due to political pressure Mukhtiarkar Chamber was not transferring the share she owns from the property of her father. Due to this, she was visiting the office of Mukhtiarkar Chamber for the last one and half years.

Addressing a news conference at the press club here, Saadia Nasim, resident of Zeal Pak factory area, said her brother Chaudhary Azam and others were the main hurdle in the transfer of property share to her.

Saadia said she was a cancer patient while her brother was hurling threats to kill her children through a notorious of area Sheroo Rind.

She made an appeal to the higher authorities including Chief Justice Sindh to provide justice to her.

