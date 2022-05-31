Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce fashion platform Bagallery turns 5

KARACHI: Pakistan’s biggest beauty and fashion retail platform, Bagallery has turned five. Bagallery is the beauty and fashion ecommerce leader in Pakistan and is on a mission to reinvent the ways people shop for beauty and fashion products online. Bagallery has a wide range of products under categories such as makeup, fragrance, skincare, handbags, watches, and clothing.

Founded in 2017, the company has had immense success with one of the best influencer networks in Pakistan. The vision of Bagallery in the last five years has been to be the preferred fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping destination for women and men alike.

Bagallery started its functions from the UAE and Middle East market and after realizing the potential that the Pakistani beauty and fashion industry holds, Bagallery expanded its roots in Pakistan by expanding its functions into B2B business, launching multiple private labels, and introducing international shipping.

Through this platform Bagallery has been working on empowering local industries as well as Pakistani women by providing learning and earning opportunities.

In 2021 Bagallery raised USD 4.5 million in funding; since then the platform has experienced immense growth. Throughout the five years of being a part of the beauty and fashion industry of Pakistan, Bagallery has maintained its position as a market leader and plans on continuing doing so by keeping customers’ satisfaction as its top priority. Bagallery serves more than 2.7 million users and has 500,000+ satisfied customers across the country.

The head office of Bagallery is in Karachi led by the Co-Founders Salman Sattar and Mina Salman with the support of a team of young and highly motivated individuals who have been instrumental in the success of the company.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION