Arpatech Launches Its New Office in Islamabad

KARACHI: Arpatech (Pvt) Ltd. is pleased to announce the official opening of its branch office in Amazon Mall, Islamabad. The company’s headquarters is located in Karachi.

The opening of the new office is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan envisioned few years ago. “The decision to expand into other cities of Pakistan and open a second office in the federal capital is a much-needed step in our business growth strategy,” said Brig. Tariq Rafique, SVP Operations. “And this goes to show our commitment to employment creation and revenue generation especially at a time when the country is faced with severe economic challenges.”

As one of Pakistan’s premier technology companies, Arpatech plans to tap into an industry that is awash with young and bright talent in various fields of professional endeavor. The company, in the last few years, has seen exponential growth in a slew of domains, and even during the tough times like the pandemic, it continued its relentless journey to growth and prosperity. No wonder, Arpatech’s clientele, as well as its workforce, has doubled in last few years by virtue of its excellence and continued commitment to the fast-growing area of technology.

“Arpatech’s new office in Islamabad is a breath of fresh air, especially in these trying economic times, that will go a long way towards achieving our goal of becoming the fastest-growing IT company committed to serving the brightest minds of the country, not least in the field of software engineering,” added Brig. Tariq Rafique, SVP Operations.

About Arpatech: Founded in 2003, Arpatech is a classic information technology company that designs, develops and provides digital products, all-inclusive digital engineering expertise and client-driven approach for sustainable innovation. The company helps clients set plans in motion that combine business and technology architectures, fuel growth and enable competitive edge.

