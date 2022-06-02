Aurat March demands social, economic rights for women

HYDERABAD: Aurat (Women) March Hyderabad has invited the attention of the government towards issues faced by women and girls, particularly in the social and economic sphere of their lives which should be overcome through gender-sensitive public policy and its implementation. Addressing a news conference at the press club here Thursday the leaders of AMH Professor Dr. Arfana Mallah, Amar Sindhu, Haseen Musrat, Attiya Dawood and Rubina Chandio said currently women constitute 48% of the population in Sindh, province of Pakistan but in labour force, they are only 11% compared to 49% of men, similarly around 13 to 30 percent female students are enrolled in major public universities and colleges. The net enrolment rate for girls at primary and rural areas is just 41% which drops to 14% at the middle and 6% at the secondary level.

Studies and observations suggest that women and girls face multiple challenges and barriers including a lack of safe and affordable Transport and accommodation facilities in big cities where opportunities for higher education and employment exist. In addition parents also do not prioritise girls’ higher education due to various including poverty, son preference, and social and cultural constraints.

Aurat March Hyderabad demanded from government working women hostels in Karachi (500 rooms), at Sukkur, Larkana, and Hyderabad (300 rooms each) to facilitate women’s participation in economic activities. Hostels should be affordable, safe, and secure including buses for girls and women; provision of 1000 bikes to girls, and also interest-free loans to purchase rickshaws.

They also demanded more shelter houses for women and also implementation of pro-Women laws.

