Summer sensation on display in Denkendorf – baby allosaurus “Little Al” has arrived!
- World’s youngest allosaurus ever found
- Scavenger and pack hunter is considered the “bad boy” of dinosaur movie history
- Newcomer joins T.Rex teenager “Rocky” and pterosaur “Dracula” in Dinosaur Museum Altmühltal
Video is available at http://www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/
DENKENDORF, BAVARIA – Newsaktuell – 3 June 2022 – Denkendorf (Bavaria, Germany) Just in time for the summer season, baby allosaurus „Little Al” has arrived at the Dinosaur Museum Altmühltal. The original skeleton of the youngest allosaurus ever found will be on display in the museum’s exhibition hall from June 2. The young dinosaur (age: around two years) is joining the exhibition’s highlights “Rocky” (the world’s only skeleton of a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex) and “Dracula” (the largest pterosaur ever found.) These two exhibition pieces have been the museum’s main attractions since the exhibition space opened in 2018.