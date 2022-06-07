Designed to match GEN Z’s pace; Infinix NOTE12￼ becomes first choice of all youngsters!

In a thriving and digitally advanced world, every other day offers a brisk change in trends and Gen Z is here for it all. With fast-paced transformations in fashion, culture, and style, Gen Z is smart enough to make the right choices in their fast-pacedlife. Likewise, Infinix has recently come up with NOTE 12 G96 to accompany the young blood for their never-ending adventures. With the advanced and powerful MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, it is surely going to keeps up with the pace of youth.

Digitally savvy people heavily rely on their smartphones whether it is for multitasking, gaming, storing priceless data ranging from their university& workplace documents to the precious moments captured on the phone camera with friends and family, and much more. That is where the NOTE 12 comes in handy with its extended RAM option of up to 13 GB when combined with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset eventually makes the phone lighting fast and beats all other devices in performance, response time, and provides a smoother mobile experience altogether.

At an astonishing price of Rs36,999, the new style icon offers a 6.7 inches FHD+ AMOLED display that enables real colors of all forms of media, providing an immersive view that differentiates it from all other devices. Not only this, Infinix NOTE 12 delivers an at home theatre experience while streaming movies and online web series as well.

For enthusiastic and aspiring photographers, videographers & filmmakers, the mobile serves as the best shooting companion with its 50MP ultra night triple camera, 5000mAh long-lasting battery and a 7.8mm ultra-sleek, easy-to-fit design in hand. The phone is also an ideal choice for the youth since the fast-paced Gen Z loves doing multitasking. Infinix NOTE 12 can be bought from the comfort of home through Darazor Xparkand even by visiting any retail store.

Priced at Rs, 36,999, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 is available in a range of stylish colors like Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue to match the edgy style of youngsters!

