Dawlance Inaugurated Its Exclusive ‘Experience Store’ in DHA, Lahore

LAHORE: In continuation of its commitment to further expand its nationwide sales and service network, to create unmatched convenience for the consumers, Dawlance – the technology leader in Pakistan’s Home-Appliances industry, has recently inaugurated a new ‘Experience Store’ in DHA, Lahore, where customers can get hands-on experience of the complete range of products, under one roof.

A vibrant launch ceremony was held in Lahore recently, attended by senior management dealers, loyal customers, and other stakeholders. The guests were delighted to witness the state-of-the-art store ambiance and innovative products displayed in the most ergonomic harmony.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan personally graced the occasion and led the guests through an introductory tour of the various sections and services being featured at the new experience store. Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Umar stated that: “This revolutionary experience-store concept is a milestone achievement for catering to the evolving retail needs of the modern Dawlance consumers. We are investing heavily in taking the consumer Retail Experience to the next level. The Dawlance products and technologies being displayed here are true to Pakistani consumer needs and their modern lifestyle.”

This new experience store is a part of the roader retail network for the brand. Dawlance plans to expand this network across other cities of Pakistan, with state-of-the-art equipment, standardized layout, décor, and visual design, to win the customers’ trust. The complete range of Dawlance home appliances includes; Refrigerators, Deep-Freezers, Washing-Machines, Dishwashers, Cooking Range and smaller kitchen appliances.

This powerful idea to enrich Dawlance’s value chain also reflects the progressive vision of our parent company – Arcelik, which is a global leader in technologies and the second-largest manufacturer in Europe. Arçelik, a subsidiary of Koç Group the largest investment holding company in Turkey, took over Dawlance in 2016 and invested more than 50 million Euros to enable rapid expansions and competitive advantage in its Pakistani subsidiary. With over 4000 employees, Dawlance now produces over 10 million products, which include the latest, energy-efficient refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, air conditioners, water dispensers, and much more.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION