Agro-based skills training among youth has potential to reduce unemployment

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation held a closing ceremony on the completion of the month-long training split into 3 days in a week course on Solar PV Installation on tubewell & Performance Measurement. One month training course was launched to train 25 young people for young people belonging to different rural areas of Districts Matiari, Jamshoro, and Hyderabad with the support of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh in the technical cooperation of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam. SCF head Javed Hussain, Professor Ismaeel Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University, Shazia Meer and Zubaida Turk of SCF, and Mr. Satar Dahar –trainer were among the speakers.

Professor Dr. Ismaeel Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was the view that due to technology transfer in the agriculture sector and the usage of alternate energy resources for irrigation water is being frequent replacing the conventional. However local skills to maintain solar-based tube well are hard to find, there is a need to equip young people with these skills so that they would be earning local level. Training opportunities like SCF did is very much timely green jobs markets

Javed Hussain Head of SCF said agro-based training has the potential to reduce the poverty and unemployment among young people in rural areas and such training needs to be launched on a wide scale in rural areas to empower youth and promote alternate energy. He said that along sides the theoretical classes on the subject practical and exposure visits were conducted at various agriculture farmers around Hyderabad houses where the solar-based tube-well is installed.

At the end, certificates of completion of the training course were distributed among trainees.

