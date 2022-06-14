Sastaticket Welcomes Fly Jinnah Onboard!

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah – another low-cost carrier joins Pakistan’s aviation industry. The airline is a joint venture between Air Arabia and Lakson Group. Fly Jinnah got the license from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority last year and will now soon start their operations in June 2022. Sastaticket.pk welcomes Fly Jinnah and look forward to great times ahead.

Fly Jinnah is the fourth airline in Pakistan’s aviation sector and will be operating with three leased A320s aircraft. With time, it has plans to expand its wings in the industry and touch new heights in the international market. Currently, AirSial, Airblue, and PIA are successfully operating in the market. With the launch of another domestic carrier, we expect competitive airfares where customers will enjoy low prices and best services.

The airline has worked intensively on its cabin crew training and is focusing on customer service as their prime objective.This is the perfect time to make its mark in the industry as travel restrictions have now been lifted and people have started to travel more.In addition, it will be a sigh of relief for the customers as a new entrant will provide more options and convenience in terms of time and monetary resources when it comes to domestic travel.

Sastaticket.pk welcomes the arrival of Fly Jinnah and expects that the airline will perform well in the near future and mark its name in the industry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION