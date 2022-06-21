Ground-breaking A-ROSA SENA on maiden voyage

Hybrid E-Motion Ship departs Cologne for the first time with guests on board

21 June 2022 – On Saturday 18 June, A-ROSA’s ground-breaking new river cruise ship, A-ROSA SENA, departed from Cologne on her maiden voyage. To the delight of the guests and crew on board, the ship sailed out of the city silently and emission free due to the ships innovative hybrid propulsion ‘E-Motion’ system, which enables the vessel to switch to battery power when arriving and departing ports. The A-ROSA SENA making her first departure with hybrid propulsion system in Cologne. Photo: A-ROSA River Cruises

Guests and crew were excited about the sustainable new ship: “A-ROSA SENA’s design is truly unique on the river. Together with the spacious interior layout, she offers a completely new travel experience”, comments hotel manager Dennis Brenner. Captain Ulli Schwalbe adds: “Thanks to the hybrid propulsion system and the exhaust gas purification filter, you don’t notice any emissions on board and can just enjoy the pure cruising experience.” The E-Motion Ship recently received the “German Award for Sustainability Projects 2022” for its environmentally friendly technologies.

A-ROSA SENA will now sail a seven-night (round trip) itinerary from Cologne, calling at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp. It is the first river cruise ship on the Rhine to feature four decks of spacious interior public areas, plus a large sundeck. She also boasts various dining options and a large spa complete with a Finnish sauna, jacuzzi, treatment rooms, gym, relaxation room and even an ice grotto. Alongside this, many of her family and multigenerational features such as the dedicated kids club room, family cabins sleeping up to five and the separate children’s pool on the sundeck have never been seen before on a river cruise ship.

