P2E.Game, the One-stop traffic aggregation platform of NFT and GameFi releases the Beta version
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – 23 June 2022 – P2E.Game, the one-stop traffic aggregation platform of NFT and GameFi, has released the Beta version. Functionally, it improves the underlying logical structure of four major sections, which are the Launchpad, Game library, NFT aggregator, and News. In terms of business, it promotes strategic partnership and cooperation with major projects, planning to launch the DAO and run the Airdrop Plan in the third quarter to reward all P2E.Game loyal users.