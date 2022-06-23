V.Gallerier collaborates with William Tsang to create a brand new digital entertainment project Fordarest
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 June 2022 – V.Gallerier, a blockchain empowered entertainment company has collaborated with William Tsang, a famous painter and art toy figurine designer in Hong Kong to create a unique digital entertainment brand, Fordarest. This collaboration aims to empower its followers, allowing the community to contribute and create the entertainment they truly want. William brought great value to the Fordarest brand as he took elements from his best selling concepts such as Iron One into the Fordarest characters.